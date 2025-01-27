Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) is McLean Asset Management Corp’s 5th Largest Position

McLean Asset Management Corp trimmed its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 402,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,948 shares during the period. Dimensional International Value ETF makes up 4.3% of McLean Asset Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $14,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 160.5% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 3,477.8% in the third quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Hara Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $88,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFIV opened at $37.13 on Monday. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12 month low of $33.22 and a 12 month high of $38.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.74. The company has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.74.

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

