Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Sold by North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH trimmed its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,183 shares during the period. Dover comprises 2.2% of North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings in Dover were worth $12,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dover during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Dover by 183.5% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DOV shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price target (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Dover in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded Dover from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Dover from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Dover from $236.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.55.

Dover Stock Performance

DOV opened at $198.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $148.45 and a twelve month high of $208.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $195.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.87.

Dover Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.43%.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

