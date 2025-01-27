Drive Wealth Management LLC Acquires 26,291 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 340,091 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,291 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Drive Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOVT. Fund Evaluation Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 11,116,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,899,000 after acquiring an additional 368,383 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 56,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 19,037 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 124,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 6,873 shares during the period. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 723,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,325,000 after purchasing an additional 25,474 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS GOVT opened at $22.48 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.93.

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

