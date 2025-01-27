Drive Wealth Management LLC Acquires 8 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 120 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 80.0% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 9 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Booking by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 10 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BKNG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $3,940.00 to $4,510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Baird R W raised shares of Booking to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Booking from $4,100.00 to $4,700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on Booking from $4,580.00 to $5,600.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,997.64.

Booking Price Performance

Shares of Booking stock opened at $4,764.89 on Monday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $3,180.00 and a one year high of $5,337.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5,028.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4,409.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.41.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $8.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Booking’s payout ratio is currently 23.75%.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

