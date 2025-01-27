Drive Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH)

Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PXH. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 111.9% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 239,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,853,000 after buying an additional 126,536 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,923,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,225,000 after buying an additional 117,740 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,295,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,436,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Edge Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,971,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,356,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PXH opened at $20.85 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.82. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $18.44 and a one year high of $23.27.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (PXH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Emerging index. The fund tracks an index of emerging market companies selected and weighted based on a fundamental methodology. PXH was launched on Sep 27, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

