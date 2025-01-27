Drive Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH)

Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PXH. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 111.9% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 239,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,853,000 after buying an additional 126,536 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,923,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,225,000 after buying an additional 117,740 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,295,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,436,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Edge Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,971,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,356,000.
Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:PXH opened at $20.85 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.82. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $18.44 and a one year high of $23.27.
About Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF
The Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (PXH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Emerging index. The fund tracks an index of emerging market companies selected and weighted based on a fundamental methodology. PXH was launched on Sep 27, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- MP Materials: Rare Earth Elements Powering the EV Boom
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Verizon’s Turnaround Gains Traction: New Highs Are Likely in 2025
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Bloom Energy: Powering the Future With Decentralized Energy
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.