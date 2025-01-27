Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Buys 39,381 Shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Free Report) by 36.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 146,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 39,381 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benin Management CORP grew its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 32,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in Hecla Mining by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 81,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 19,493 shares during the period. Fiduciary Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HL has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.94.

Hecla Mining Stock Performance

NYSE HL opened at $5.50 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.38 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Hecla Mining has a 1 year low of $3.33 and a 1 year high of $7.68.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $245.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.03 million. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a positive return on equity of 0.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hecla Mining will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hecla Mining Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.0138 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -125.00%.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

