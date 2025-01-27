Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Buys 4,661 Shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,497 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,661 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Leo Wealth LLC boosted its position in Kenvue by 0.3% in the third quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 151,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Alerus Financial NA boosted its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 191,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,426,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Kenvue by 6.2% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Kenvue by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in Kenvue by 0.7% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 76,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Kenvue from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Kenvue from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Kenvue from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Kenvue from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Kenvue from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.08.

KVUE opened at $20.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Kenvue Inc. has a one year low of $17.67 and a one year high of $24.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.80.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is currently 149.09%.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

