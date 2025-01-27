Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $1.10 Million Stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 3,757.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 552,907 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $72,199,000 after acquiring an additional 538,573 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1,181.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 544,017 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $71,038,000 after buying an additional 501,579 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,703,762 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,486,977,000 after buying an additional 481,686 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,589,852 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,768,788,000 after buying an additional 355,837 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 11,197.2% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 342,982 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,787,000 after acquiring an additional 339,946 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $165.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $146.96 billion, a PE ratio of 50.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $153.47 and a 200-day moving average of $136.40. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.37 and a 1-year high of $165.83.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.35. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 13.21%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KKR has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $166.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $153.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. JMP Securities increased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $157.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.07.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

