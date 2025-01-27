Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $1.19 Million Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,345 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 817 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWP. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 251.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Bank AR boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,335.7% during the second quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 259.6% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $135.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $101.12 and a 1-year high of $138.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.38.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

