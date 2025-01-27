Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Trims Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC reduced its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 50.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,860 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Canoe Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HCA shares. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. StockNews.com lowered HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $396.00 to $392.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James cut shares of HCA Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.27.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 3,897 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,363,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,445,700. This represents a 6.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Erol R. Akdamar sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total value of $1,023,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,415,579. The trade was a 29.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HCA opened at $312.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $79.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.71, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $313.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $352.87. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $279.93 and a 1-year high of $417.14.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The company reported $6.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by $0.19. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 520.98% and a net margin of 8.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.90 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 21.75 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

