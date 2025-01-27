E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. Buys New Shares in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 687 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 7,471 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,917 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,396 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,571 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Insider Activity at Deckers Outdoor

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO Caroti Stefano sold 14,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.34, for a total value of $2,973,845.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,266 shares in the company, valued at $54,015,478.44. The trade was a 5.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 8,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,540,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 153,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,781,300. The trade was a 5.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,036 shares of company stock worth $13,715,482. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Down 0.8 %

DECK stock opened at $216.90 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $203.00 and a 200-day moving average of $131.17. The firm has a market cap of $32.95 billion, a PE ratio of 38.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.08. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12-month low of $125.15 and a 12-month high of $218.92.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 18.95%. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on DECK. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $226.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $182.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DECK

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.