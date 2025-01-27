E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. Has $534,000 Stake in Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH)

E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH – Free Report) by 83.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 150,848 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,458 shares during the quarter. Zhihu accounts for about 0.4% of E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Zhihu were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Zhihu during the 3rd quarter valued at $511,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Zhihu by 65.1% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 175,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 69,160 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Zhihu during the third quarter worth about $212,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Zhihu during the third quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Zhihu during the third quarter worth about $151,000. Institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Zhihu Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of ZH stock opened at $3.49 on Monday. Zhihu Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.55 and a fifty-two week high of $5.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Zhihu ( NYSE:ZH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Zhihu had a negative net margin of 9.28% and a negative return on equity of 8.01%.

Separately, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Zhihu from $5.40 to $4.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 29th.

About Zhihu

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community in the People’s Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services.

