E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 7,500.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 76 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 738,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $410,977,000 after buying an additional 345,268 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 25.8% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 648,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $360,811,000 after purchasing an additional 132,913 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 2.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,730,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,632,199,000 after purchasing an additional 132,575 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 37.4% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 427,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,125,000 after purchasing an additional 116,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manitou Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 5,455.9% during the third quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 65,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,294,000 after purchasing an additional 64,052 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on ROP. Oppenheimer began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $630.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $665.00 price objective (up previously from $660.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on Roper Technologies from $569.00 to $562.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Roper Technologies from $675.00 to $666.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $635.00 to $652.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $624.38.

Roper Technologies Trading Down 0.4 %

Roper Technologies stock opened at $531.37 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $535.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $544.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $56.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.04. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $499.47 and a 12 month high of $580.09.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.14%.

Roper Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.