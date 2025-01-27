Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV Buys New Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 139.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $610.89 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $599.34 and its 200 day moving average is $577.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $527.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $485.19 and a fifty-two week high of $613.79.
About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- MP Materials: Rare Earth Elements Powering the EV Boom
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Verizon’s Turnaround Gains Traction: New Highs Are Likely in 2025
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Bloom Energy: Powering the Future With Decentralized Energy
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.