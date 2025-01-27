Elliot Noss Sells 2,000 Shares of Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) Stock

Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Free Report) (TSE:TC) CEO Elliot Noss sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total value of $33,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 479,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,105,943.78. This trade represents a 0.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Elliot Noss also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 22nd, Elliot Noss sold 2,000 shares of Tucows stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total value of $32,440.00.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Elliot Noss sold 200 shares of Tucows stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.57, for a total transaction of $3,314.00.

On Monday, January 13th, Elliot Noss sold 100 shares of Tucows stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.32, for a total transaction of $1,632.00.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Elliot Noss sold 1,100 shares of Tucows stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total value of $18,469.00.

Tucows Stock Performance

TCX stock opened at $17.00 on Monday. Tucows Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $26.48. The firm has a market cap of $187.17 million, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tucows

Tucows ( NASDAQ:TCX Get Free Report ) (TSE:TC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The information services provider reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $92.30 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tucows by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,646 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Tucows in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tucows by 22.3% during the third quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 24,395 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tucows by 2.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 200,263 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,185,000 after buying an additional 5,503 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Tucows by 307.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 8,592 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Tucows Company Profile

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in North America and Europe. It operates in three segments: Ting, Wavelo and Tucows Domains. The Ting segment provides fiber and fixed wireless internet services. The Wavelo segment offers individual developer tools, subscription, billing management, network orchestration, and provisioning services.

Featured Articles

