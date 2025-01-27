Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc.

Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,342 shares during the period. Emerson Electric makes up approximately 1.1% of Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EMR has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. StockNews.com lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.89.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Emerson Electric stock opened at $130.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.98. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $91.64 and a 52 week high of $134.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.39 billion, a PE ratio of 38.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.35.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.5275 per share. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Michael H. Train sold 21,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.96, for a total value of $2,711,289.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 262,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,052,911.68. The trade was a 7.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

