Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Acquires 3,541 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,384 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,541 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $12,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MGV. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 38.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after buying an additional 7,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGV opened at $130.89 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $128.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.73. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.33 and a fifty-two week high of $133.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.66.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

