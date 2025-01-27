Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lessened its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 115,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,149 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up about 0.6% of Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $22,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Team Hewins LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $450,000. Finally, Precedent Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

VBR stock opened at $206.64 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $205.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $173.32 and a 12 month high of $219.01. The company has a market cap of $31.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

