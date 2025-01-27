Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) Shares Bought by Helikon Investments Ltd

Helikon Investments Ltd lifted its position in shares of Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC – Free Report) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,112,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 270,545 shares during the quarter. Enel Chile comprises approximately 0.6% of Helikon Investments Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Helikon Investments Ltd’s holdings in Enel Chile were worth $6,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Enel Chile by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 229,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 24,425 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Enel Chile by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 39,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 16,690 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Enel Chile by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 805,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 15,250 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Enel Chile in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $453,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Enel Chile by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,933,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,184,000 after purchasing an additional 18,334 shares during the period. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enel Chile Stock Performance

NYSE:ENIC opened at $2.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.11. Enel Chile S.A. has a one year low of $2.51 and a one year high of $3.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.78.

Enel Chile Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th were paid a dividend of $0.0463 per share. This is a boost from Enel Chile’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 17th. Enel Chile’s dividend payout ratio is 37.70%.

Separately, Scotiabank lowered shares of Enel Chile from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $3.90 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 22nd.

Enel Chile Profile

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation, and Distribution and Networks Segments. It generates electricity through various sources, such as hydroelectric, thermal, wind, solar, and geothermal power plants.

