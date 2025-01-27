Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.14, Zacks reports. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 19.73%.

Enterprise Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of EFSC traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $57.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,149. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Enterprise Financial Services has a one year low of $37.28 and a one year high of $63.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EFSC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Enterprise Financial Services from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Enterprise Financial Services from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Insider Activity at Enterprise Financial Services

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, Director Richard Sanborn sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.56, for a total value of $5,956,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,950 shares in the company, valued at $2,438,982. This trade represents a 70.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada, and New Mexico. It provides checking, savings, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

