Equals Group (LON:EQLS) Hits New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Equals Group plc (LON:EQLS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 137.50 ($1.71) and last traded at GBX 136.50 ($1.70), with a volume of 1658656 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 136.50 ($1.70).

Equals Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 129.24 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 119.89. The company has a market cap of £257.34 million, a P/E ratio of 3,412.50 and a beta of 1.36.

Equals Group Company Profile

Equals Group plc is an AIM-listed fintech founded in 2005 and listed in 2014 that develops and sells scalable payment platforms to enable organisations and individuals to move and easily manage their money flows through its payment and card products.

Its core brands are:

Equals Money – an international, domestic and card payment platform delivering corporate payments solutions from FX to expense management.

