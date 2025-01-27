Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Announces Earnings Results

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76, Zacks reports. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 24.10% and a net margin of 23.97%. Equity LifeStyle Properties updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.010-3.110 EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.800-0.860 EPS.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Up 3.1 %

NYSE ELS traded up $2.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $69.33. 2,400,093 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,419,860. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a one year low of $59.82 and a one year high of $76.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.55. The company has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.79.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Equity LifeStyle Properties Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.477 per share. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on ELS shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on ELS

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.