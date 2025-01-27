ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. Acquires 7,579 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 427,264 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,579 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 12.4% of ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $41,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AGG. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 162.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,020.0% in the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 30,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $97.01 on Monday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $94.85 and a 52 week high of $102.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.50 and its 200-day moving average is $98.89.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

