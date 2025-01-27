ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. Decreases Stock Position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Free Report) by 61.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,680 shares during the quarter. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vicus Capital grew its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 12,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. WestEnd Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 205.3% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 16,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rebalance LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 170,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,138,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $51.61 on Monday. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.90 and a 52-week high of $54.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.45.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.1996 per share. This is a boost from iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th.

The iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (5-10 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate debt with maturities between 5-10 years. IGIB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

