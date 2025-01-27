ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 148,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,121 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for about 2.6% of ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $8,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VGSH. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,410,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,121,000 after acquiring an additional 238,717 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,911,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,852,000 after purchasing an additional 65,105 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,862,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,954,000 after purchasing an additional 291,976 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,376,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,289,000 after buying an additional 258,370 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 13.9% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,593,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,377,000 after buying an additional 316,909 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VGSH opened at $58.31 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.45. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $57.46 and a 1-year high of $59.13.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.2006 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

