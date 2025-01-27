ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. Sells 4,179 Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. cut its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) by 32.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,179 shares during the quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forefront Analytics LLC lifted its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 687,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,997,000 after buying an additional 288,663 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 4,072.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 37,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 36,648 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 43.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 91,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 27,678 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 296.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 24,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Portfolios Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $774,000.

Get Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

BATS:NULV opened at $40.86 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.62. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.75. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $25.49 and a 52-week high of $30.70.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NULV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.