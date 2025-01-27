Europa Oil & Gas (LON:EOG) Stock Price Down 9.7% – Time to Sell?

Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc (LON:EOG – Get Free Report) shares dropped 9.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.70 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.71 ($0.01). Approximately 3,754,537 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 144% from the average daily volume of 1,537,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.78 ($0.01).

Europa Oil & Gas Trading Down 9.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Will Holland purchased 697,484 shares of Europa Oil & Gas stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £6,974.84 ($8,692.47). 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Europa Oil & Gas Company Profile

Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc (AIM: EOG) has a diversified portfolio of multi-stage hydrocarbon assets which includes production, development and exploration interests, in countries that are politically stable, have transparent licensing processes, and offer attractive terms.

