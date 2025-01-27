Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG) Shares Sold by Strategic Investment Advisors MI

Strategic Investment Advisors MI trimmed its holdings in shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Everest Group were worth $2,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EG. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its position in Everest Group by 12,263.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 415,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,766,000 after purchasing an additional 412,040 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Everest Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,564,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in Everest Group by 442.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 308,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,744,000 after buying an additional 251,337 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Everest Group by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 409,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,646,000 after buying an additional 116,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Everest Group by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 410,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,988,000 after buying an additional 72,822 shares during the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. acquired 2,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $348.64 per share, with a total value of $1,000,596.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 32,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,443,062.08. This trade represents a 9.58 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mike Karmilowicz sold 269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.48, for a total transaction of $93,741.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,434,756.48. This represents a 2.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EG opened at $365.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.65. Everest Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $343.76 and a fifty-two week high of $407.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $367.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $376.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. Everest Group’s payout ratio is 12.52%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EG shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $496.00 to $485.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Everest Group from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Everest Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $429.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Everest Group from $420.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Everest Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $372.00 to $453.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Everest Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $435.44.

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

