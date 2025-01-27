Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 6,280 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 25.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,818 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,280 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $2,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 534.8% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in CoStar Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in CoStar Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in CoStar Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in CoStar Group by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CoStar Group

In other CoStar Group news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.88, for a total value of $439,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,696,784.24. This trade represents a 8.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSGP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on CoStar Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on CoStar Group from $108.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup dropped their price target on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.92.

CoStar Group Trading Down 0.3 %

CoStar Group stock opened at $74.16 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 9.63 and a current ratio of 9.63. CoStar Group, Inc. has a one year low of $68.26 and a one year high of $100.38. The stock has a market cap of $30.40 billion, a PE ratio of 168.55 and a beta of 0.85.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

