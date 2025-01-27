Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 6,712 Shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,726 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,712 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Dynavax Technologies were worth $2,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Dynavax Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $990,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $137,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 777,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,034,000 after acquiring an additional 232,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

DVAX opened at $12.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 12.34 and a current ratio of 13.23. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.74 and a fifty-two week high of $14.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.70 and its 200 day moving average is $11.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.01 and a beta of 1.34.

Dynavax Technologies ( NASDAQ:DVAX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Dynavax Technologies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 3.19%. The company had revenue of $80.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DVAX has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

