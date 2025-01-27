Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 5,277 Shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC reduced its position in shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,277 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $1,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd raised its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 300.0% in the third quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Jackson Financial in the third quarter valued at about $897,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 7.9% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 91,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,360,000 after purchasing an additional 6,724 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jackson Financial in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP raised its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 145.1% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 17,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 10,483 shares during the period. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JXN shares. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Jackson Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $117.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.40.

Jackson Financial Trading Down 2.5 %

JXN stock opened at $92.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.35. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.00 and a 52 week high of $115.22. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 1.46.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.67 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 18.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Jackson Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Jackson Financial’s payout ratio is -22.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gregory T. Durant acquired 1,500 shares of Jackson Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $90.28 per share, for a total transaction of $135,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,891,036.44. This represents a 4.91 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Jackson Financial

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

