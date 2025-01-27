Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Encompass More Asset Management

Encompass More Asset Management decreased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. Encompass More Asset Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XOM. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Scotiabank raised Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.84.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

XOM opened at $108.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $477.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $99.61 and a 1-year high of $126.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.41.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $90.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.98 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 49.32%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

