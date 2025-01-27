Fifth Third Bancorp Decreases Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,101 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $4,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 39.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 135,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,646,000 after acquiring an additional 38,515 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,798,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 18,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,248,000 after purchasing an additional 4,665 shares during the period. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 49,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,857,000 after buying an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $275.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Travelers Companies from $273.00 to $268.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Travelers Companies from $241.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $278.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $260.11.

Travelers Companies Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:TRV opened at $241.29 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $247.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.30. The stock has a market cap of $54.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.21 and a 12 month high of $269.55.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $9.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.50 by $2.65. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $12.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10,795,375 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 20.33 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.56%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.80, for a total transaction of $990,352.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 250,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,301,683.20. This represents a 1.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria Olivo sold 10,410 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.80, for a total transaction of $2,725,338.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,102,211.60. This trade represents a 8.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

