Fifth Third Bancorp Has $4.67 Million Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,128 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $4,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the second quarter worth $31,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the third quarter worth $31,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 217.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 555 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DAL opened at $67.10 on Monday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.29 and a fifty-two week high of $69.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.17 and a 200 day moving average of $53.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $43.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.35.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $15.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.20 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 30.43%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $585,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,755,460.39. The trade was a 13.48 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Allison C. Ausband sold 7,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total value of $470,276.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,688,130.14. The trade was a 11.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 149,429 shares of company stock worth $9,924,819 over the last ninety days. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.22.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

