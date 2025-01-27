Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 3,521 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 73,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,521 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $9,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJJ. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 12,420.2% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 237,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,376,000 after acquiring an additional 235,736 shares in the last quarter. InvesTrust bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,772,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 18.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 391,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,357,000 after purchasing an additional 60,576 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 300.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 58,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,195,000 after purchasing an additional 43,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,359,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,066,000 after purchasing an additional 41,812 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $130.17 on Monday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $108.67 and a 52 week high of $136.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $128.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.37. The stock has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

