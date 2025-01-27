Financial Review: Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) and Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY)

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) and Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Verint Systems and Waystar, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Verint Systems 0 3 4 0 2.57 Waystar 0 0 10 1 3.09

Verint Systems currently has a consensus price target of $35.67, suggesting a potential upside of 41.65%. Waystar has a consensus price target of $35.10, suggesting a potential downside of 10.12%. Given Verint Systems’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Verint Systems is more favorable than Waystar.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verint Systems $910.39 million 1.72 $38.61 million $0.94 26.79 Waystar $906.14 million 7.42 -$51.33 million N/A N/A

This table compares Verint Systems and Waystar”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Verint Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Waystar.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.0% of Verint Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Verint Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Verint Systems and Waystar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verint Systems 8.49% 15.79% 6.02% Waystar N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Verint Systems beats Waystar on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Verint Systems

(Get Free Report)

Verint Systems Inc. provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers forecasting and scheduling, channels and routing, knowledge management, fraud and security solutions, quality and compliance, analytics and insights, real-time assistance, self-services, financial compliance, and voice pf the consumer solutions. The company provides Verint Open platform designed to help brands increase CX automation across all touchpoints between organization and customers in the contact center, back office, branch, web sites, and mobile apps. It serves banking, insurance, public, retail, and telecommunication industries. Verint Systems Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, New York.

About Waystar

(Get Free Report)

Waystar Holding Corp. is a software company which provide healthcare payments. Waystar Holding Corp. is based in LEHI, Utah.

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.