First Bancorp Inc ME Has $3.80 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

First Bancorp Inc ME decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of First Bancorp Inc ME’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. First Bancorp Inc ME’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 10,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,096,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Bluesphere Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 77,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,869,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 360,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,778,000 after buying an additional 95,234 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 357,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,135,000 after buying an additional 67,472 shares during the period. Finally, Trinity Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $610.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $527.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $485.19 and a 52 week high of $613.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $599.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $577.87.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

