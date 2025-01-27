First Busey (BUSE) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, January 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.52 per share and revenue of $116,373.00 billion for the quarter.

First Busey Stock Performance

Shares of BUSE opened at $22.88 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. First Busey has a 52 week low of $21.59 and a 52 week high of $28.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.88.

First Busey Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. This is an increase from First Busey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BUSE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on First Busey from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Stephens downgraded First Busey from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th.

About First Busey

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and FirsTech.

