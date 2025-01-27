First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $2.47 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 376 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 187,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,376,000 after acquiring an additional 3,453 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,073,000. First Bancorp Inc ME increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 2,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $255.65 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $183.78 and a 52-week high of $257.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $245.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.58.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.