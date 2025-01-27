First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Lowers Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,156 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 733 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 156.5% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 218 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 175.3% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 110.7% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 257 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Target Price Performance

Shares of TGT stock opened at $137.99 on Monday. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $120.21 and a twelve month high of $181.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $63.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.80.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.45). Target had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 31.11%. The company had revenue of $25.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TGT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Target from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Target from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $184.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Target from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.57.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

