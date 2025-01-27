First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Purchases 3,191 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $2,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 195,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,221,000 after purchasing an additional 61,595 shares in the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,796,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 138.3% in the fourth quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 8,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CMH Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 231,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,051,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock opened at $54.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.36. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.78 and a fifty-two week high of $57.96.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.7673 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

