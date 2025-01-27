First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Sells 2,503 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,503 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QUAL. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Centennial Bank AR acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of QUAL opened at $184.10 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.16. The stock has a market cap of $48.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

