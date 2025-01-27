First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Sells 8,466 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. reduced its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,466 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $3,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Bfsg LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 116.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 2.6 %

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $90.97 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.96 and its 200 day moving average is $90.21. The company has a market capitalization of $26.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

