First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. decreased its holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 65,149 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,646 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $2,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JNPR. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 60.3% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in Juniper Networks by 71.4% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,546 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Juniper Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Juniper Networks by 84.7% during the third quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in Juniper Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on JNPR shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.25.

Juniper Networks Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Juniper Networks stock opened at $39.03 on Monday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.30 and a 1 year high of $39.79. The firm has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 51.35, a PEG ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.10.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is presently 115.79%.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

