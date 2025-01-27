First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) is tru Independence LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

tru Independence LLC boosted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Strength ETF makes up approximately 3.8% of tru Independence LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $12,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 9,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 46,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,248,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock opened at $90.33 on Monday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12 month low of $80.59 and a 12 month high of $94.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.49. The firm has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.4043 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

(Free Report)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.