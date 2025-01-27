First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Stock Position Decreased by Main Line Retirement Advisors LLC

Main Line Retirement Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 22.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,442 shares during the period. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF accounts for 1.7% of Main Line Retirement Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Main Line Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $2,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 152.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 177.8% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $166,000. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FMB opened at $51.03 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.46. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $48.10 and a 52 week high of $52.13.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

