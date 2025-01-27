First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Shares Acquired by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 494,526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF comprises about 1.0% of Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $21,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FIXD. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 170.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 993,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,951,000 after purchasing an additional 626,542 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,430,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,630,000 after purchasing an additional 615,776 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 590,583.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 572,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,921,000 after purchasing an additional 572,866 shares in the last quarter. Elios Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,935,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,787,000.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of FIXD opened at $42.85 on Monday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $39.42 and a twelve month high of $46.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.05.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd.

(Free Report)

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.