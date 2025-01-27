Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Shares Acquired by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 187.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 394,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 257,128 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $80,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 1.7% during the third quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Valley Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC now owns 11,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,326,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FI shares. Compass Point started coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $183.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $225.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.00.

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of FI opened at $208.90 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.07. The stock has a market cap of $118.85 billion, a PE ratio of 40.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.94. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.13 and a 1-year high of $223.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fiserv news, Director Heidi Miller sold 30,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.13, for a total value of $6,033,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,684,555.55. The trade was a 47.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Kenneth Best sold 20,821 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.61, for a total transaction of $4,468,394.81. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,771 shares in the company, valued at $8,320,644.31. This represents a 34.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.