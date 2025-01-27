Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Buys 750 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 were worth $2,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 during the 4th quarter valued at about $376,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 133.1% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Stock Performance

Shares of VONE opened at $277.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a twelve month low of $219.81 and a twelve month high of $278.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $271.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $261.30.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Dividend Announcement

About Vanguard Russell 1000

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.8477 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.