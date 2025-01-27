Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 896 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,631,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,806,000 after buying an additional 75,949 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,838,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,403,000 after purchasing an additional 90,699 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,689,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,602,000 after purchasing an additional 111,503 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,308,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,305,000 after purchasing an additional 117,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,104,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,142,000 after buying an additional 878,823 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $78.26 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $76.27 and a 52-week high of $79.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.45.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.2798 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.